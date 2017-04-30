East Rutherford Analysis | 2017 MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS
Ralph Sheheen and Jeff Emig break down all the action from East Rutherford 2017, where Eli Tomac lost the points lead to Ryan Dungey, who won his third main event of the year.
