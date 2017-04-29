Watch Race Day LIVE for the East Rutherford Supercross

Just two rounds remain in the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross season and a mere three points separate the points leaders in the 450SX class and just six points separates the 250SX East class points leaders.

All of the action will be shown LIVE today on network TV, with pre-race coverage starting at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Catch qualifying and get up-to-date on all the off-track news ahead of today’s Supercross action from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey:

Everything you need to know for the East Rutherford Supercross