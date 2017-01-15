Rider narrates full lap around Isle of Man TT course

Ever wondered what a rider must be thinking during a lap around the Isle of Man TT course?

Aussie rider Cameron Donald has the answer for you as he narrates a full lap around the course, using an onboard video taken from his Honda CBR600RR during a Supersport race in 2013.

In addition to his narration, the video features telemetry including brake and throttle usage as Donald navigates his way around the 37.73-mile Snaefell Mountain Course on the Isle of Man.