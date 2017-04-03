Jamison Minor, 21, succumbs to injuries from flat track crash

Jamison Minor, a 21-year-old flat track racer from New Hampshire, has succumbed to injuries sustained from a flat track crash last weekend.

Minor was competing during the American Flat Track Singles feature event Saturday evening at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C.

On the opening lap of the event, Minor was involved in a multi-bike incident. Minor was seriously injured in the crash and was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, reports AmericanFlatTrack.com.

Minor succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

“Jamison exemplified the spirit of the sport and the entire American Flat Track community is in mourning today,” said Michael Lock, CEO of AMA Pro Racing. “He was impressive on and off the race track, with a positive, upbeat attitude that showed the markings of a future star. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Donations for Minor’s family can be made at http://www.amaft79.com/jamison-minor-fund.html