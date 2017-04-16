In-race updates from the Six Hours of Silverstone

Hour 1:

Sebastien Buemi leads a Toyota Gazoo Racing 1-2 after the first hour of the Six Hours of Silverstone, as the FIA World Endurance Championship season gets underway.

The Swiss driver has a lead of 2.5 seconds over the sister Toyota TS050 Hybrid of Mike Conway after all cars have now completed their first pit stops, but with the LMP1 teams electing not to change tires at this stage.

Brendon Hartley is third, while Neel Jani is fourth, with the Porsche 919 Hybrids down on pace as expected, owing to the manufacturer’s aero strategy ahead of Le Mans.

Nicolas Lapierre is out front in the LMP2 category having led most of the race in the Alpine A470 Gibson, while Alex Lynn and Bruno Senna are second and third.

The G-Drive Racing and Rebellion Racing Oreca 07 Gibsons have been battling it out for second in class throughout the opening hour, although the Brit now has a six-second lead over Senna.

Frederic Makowiecki was the standout driver of the GTE-Pro category, going from seventh to first in the No. 91 Porsche 911 RSR but a slow pit stop and delayed exit has dropped him back down to seventh.

Andy Priaulx is back in the lead in the No. 67 Ford GT, after losing time earlier for an open door which forced him to pit 30 minutes earlier than his competition.

Aston Martin Racing has done much better in GTE-Am however, with Paul Dalla Lana currently out front having taken over the No. 98 car from Pedro Lamy, who led most of his opening stint.