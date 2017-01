Monster Energy Supercross heads into Petco Park in San Diego tonight for Round 2 of the 2017 season. Ahead of the event, Jim Holley and Andy Bowyer will be joined by Ricky Carmichael, Matt Bisceglia and Colt Nichols for in-depth analysis ahead of tonight’s racing action on Race Day Live.

Watch the live stream beginning at 3:50 p.m. ET:

Click HERE for start times and more for tonight’s event.