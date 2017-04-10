Daniel Ricciardo says pit stop tweak transformed Red Bull in China

Daniel Ricciardo’s Red Bull “came to life” in the Chinese GP after he added front downforce with a wing adjustment at his second pit stop, according to the Australian.

The Australian was struggling for front grip in the first part of the race, which is when he was caught and passed by both teammate Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

After the change was much more comfortable in the second half, when he was able to reel in Verstappen and chase him to the flag – but once he got into the Dutchman’s dirty air he couldn’t make further progress. Verstappen was himself struggling behind Romain Grosjean’s Haas, which was a lap down.

“That first stint was frustrating,” Ricciardo admitted. “We just couldn’t keep on top of the front tires, we killed them quite quickly, and kind of got eaten up by the others. I was trying to hang on obviously, but I don’t think I was a fight I was ever going to come out winning.

“The second pit stop allowed us then to make a change. It came to life. We gave it some front wing, got the front tires working, and we were a lot of quicker. We got close to Max, and then we put ourselves in his position, struggling with the grip. Frustrating to be there, but not close enough to pull off the move. Close but not close enough, so we’ll move on. I’m happy to have completed the race and gone through the motions I’m satisfied with that.”

Earlier, Ricciardo had provided one of the highlights of the race when he touched wheels with Vettel as pair battled for position.

“I was honestly a bit bored so I just thought let’s bang some wheels and get the crowd excited!” he joked. “I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t intentional, but I knew there was no harm done. A little bit of a smoke for the fans.”

