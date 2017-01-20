‘Cars 3’ star Wilson named Daytona 500 grand marshal

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) Ka-chow! Owen Wilson is set to lend his voice to one of racing’s biggest events, this time as the grand marshal for the Daytona 500.

Wilson has voiced Lightning McQueen in three ”Cars” movies.

Wilson will give the command to start engines for the Daytona 500 on Feb. 26, becoming the latest celebrity grand marshal for the traditional season opener. The list includes fellow actors Ben Affleck, James Franco, John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, Matthew McConaughey and Vince Vaughn. Actor Gerard Butler was the 2016 grand marshal.

Wilson starred in ”Cars” (2006) and ”Cars 2” (2011), and ”Cars 3” opens nationwide on June 16.

”Owen Wilson is one of America’s most beloved comedic actors and his voice has brought Lightning McQueen to life for millions of movie-goers over the last 10 years,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. ”His star power, and of course his personality, are perfect fits for `The Great American Race.’