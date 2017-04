Ten feel-good motor racing victories of 2017

It was only a matter of time before Marvin Musquin would pick up his first 450SX Supercross win and, sure enough, he did it at the sixth round of the 2017 season. Musquin had learned the hard way last year that it was never over until the checkered flew, as he had almost won the 2016 Atlanta Supercross but made a mistake on the final lap, allowing his teammate Ryan Dungey to sneak by for the win.

