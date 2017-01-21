Four fun facts about the 2018 Ford Mustang

2. Stick it to them

One of the 2018 Mustang’s signature features is its new 10-speed automatic transmission, but a six-speed stick is standard. It’s not a carryover, though, it has a new twin disc clutch and dual-mass flywheel to make it stronger and improve clutch pedal feel. There’s also new gearing with a shorter first gear and two overdrives for improved acceleration and fuel economy. Fourth gear is now direct drive, so if you ignore the 5/6 gate, you can pretty much pretend it’s a classic Toploader.

Ford