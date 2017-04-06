Who’s hot and who’s not heading into the Chinese GP

Red Bull - NOT

Red Bull Racing does not have a good history at the Chinese GP, and its drivers haven’t fared too well here either. This was never their strongest track even in Sebastian Vettel’s championship-winning years, and the team has only landed one of its drivers on the podium here once in the last five years. Neither Max Verstappen or Daniel Ricciardo has ever finished on the podium here and, after Mercedes and Ferrari outperformed the team in Australia, it doesn’t look like they’ll be able to get things turned around this weekend.