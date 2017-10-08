Oops! Jackie Bradley Jr’s fly ball bounces off Josh Reddick’s glove and into the crowd for a 3 run HR

Jackie Bradley's fly ball bounces out of Josh Reddick's glove and into the crowd for a 3 run home run to give Boston a 10-3 lead.

More MLB Videos

Hanley Ramirez on Boston's Game 3 win: 'We don't give up'

Hanley Ramirez on Boston's Game 3 win: 'We don't give up'

15 mins ago

Oops! Jackie Bradley Jr's fly ball bounces off Josh Reddick's glove and into the crowd for a 3 run HR

Oops! Jackie Bradley Jr's fly ball bounces off Josh Reddick's glove and into the crowd for a 3 run HR

15 mins ago

The Eagles broke out an awesome baseball celebration right in front of Mike Trout

The Eagles broke out an awesome baseball celebration right in front of Mike Trout

1 hr ago

Carlos Correa unloads on monster first-inning HR

Carlos Correa unloads on monster first-inning HR

3 hours ago

Alex Rodriguez breaks down how the Yankees should pitch to Francisco Lindor (and accidentally throws the bat)

Alex Rodriguez breaks down how the Yankees should pitch to Francisco Lindor (and accidentally throws the bat)

4 hours ago

Cleveland wins with Yan Gomes walk-off single in 13th; Indians up 2-0 over Yankees

Cleveland wins with Yan Gomes walk-off single in 13th; Indians up 2-0 over Yankees

1 day ago

More MLB Videos»