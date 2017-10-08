Oops! Jackie Bradley Jr’s fly ball bounces off Josh Reddick’s glove and into the crowd for a 3 run HR
Jackie Bradley's fly ball bounces out of Josh Reddick's glove and into the crowd for a 3 run home run to give Boston a 10-3 lead.
