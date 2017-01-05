Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects #2 Kyle Lewis

Unlike Nick Neidert, our #2 prospect is a Jerry Dipoto draft pick. In fact, he is the first draft pick of the Dipoto era. Our #2 prospect is Kyle Lewis.

Kyle Lewis



The 2016 Golden Spike Award winner -an honor given to the best college baseball player- Lewis was viewed as a potential #1 overall pick. He fell to Seattle at #11, and the Mariners were all too eager to pounce.

He dominated the Southern Conference at Mercer, winning the Triple Crown in 2015, and followed it up by hitting .395 with 20 HRs and had .535 OBP in 2016.

Lewis does not have a picture perfect swing. His big leg lift helps generate excellent power to all fields but causes a few issues. If the leg kick is too long, it could throw off his timing, making it difficult to catch up to an elite fastball.

His primary tool is his power. He can pepper the bleachers in all fields, boasting potential 30 home run power. He has an advanced approach, finishing 2nd in D-1 baseball with 66 walks.

The real question is: where would Lewis play? A centerfielder by trade, scouts have questioned whether he can stick in pro ball. He gets excellent jumps and has great instincts which

His arm is good enough to play right field, where most scouts think he will end up. If Lewis shows the ability to stick in CF, he instantly becomes one of the 15 most intriguing players in the minors. The Mariners will give him every chance to stick in CF.

Lewis got off to an excellent start in Short-A Everett, slashing .299/.385/.530 and drawing 16 walks in only 117 AB’s. Unfortunately, Lewis suffered a major knee injury in late July, the effects of which are yet to be determined.

One thing we know about the Mariners #2 prospect, is that he has an excellent work ethic. A relative unknown out of high school, Lewis was undrafted and went to a small D-1 school before becoming a first round pick.

He has also won over many fans, often staying late to sign autographs for all kids who want one. The combination of skill, work ethic, and his personality makes him an early fan favorite.

Dipoto has compared Lewis to Jermaine Dye, while others believe he is similar to Adam Jones.

Our #1 prospect is likable in a different way. If KL is a Russell Wilson type of likeability, our #1 is the Rob Gronkowski of the organization.

Grades(20-80)- Hit: 50 Power: 65 Field: 55 Arm:50 Run: 50 Overall: 60

ETA: 2019 Role: Middle of the Order Producer.

