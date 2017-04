It’s Opening Day in the MLB, and baseball fans far and wide are celebrating the return of the national pastime for the 2017 season.

And just as important as the teams and the players are the stadiums they call home.

But how well do you really know your Progressive Fields from your Dodger Stadiums? Take this quiz to see how many of the MLB’s 30 ballparks you can identify by sight:

