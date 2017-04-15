Jake Allen on Wild: ‘We’re gonna get their biggest push on Sunday’
Jake Allen says the Blues can't take the Wild lightly after getting ahead to a 2-0 series lead: "We're gonna get their biggest push on Sunday. We haven't seen it yet, and we're gonna have to be ready."
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Allen after stopping 51 of 52 shots: 'They're gonna keep coming'
2 days ago
Edmundson on Allen in net: '50-something saves, that's pretty remarkable'
2 days ago
Yeo on Blues' win over Wild: 'We know we have to be better next game'
2 days ago
Edmundson on Blues game-winner: 'Luckily, it popped out to me'
2 days ago
Cards' Leake on his superb start vs. Nats
2 days ago
Piscotty says Leake 'was in the zone,' but he wasn't bad, either
2 days ago