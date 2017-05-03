Matheny on Martinez’s big night: ‘Carlos was everything we needed’
Mike Matheny was impressed with Carlos Martinez's big day on the mound, earning Martinez his first win of the season.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Wong: 'I'm not happy with how I played today'
1 day ago
Bonifacio gets his first Salvy Splash
1 day ago
Matheny on Wong: 'You're gonna have days like this'
1 day ago
Wacha: 'Changeup wasn't working'
1 day ago
WATCH: Díaz, Carpenter hit back-to-back homers
1 day ago
Steen: 'We'll regroup and come back' for Game 4 vs. Preds
2 days ago