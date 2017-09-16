John Brebbia on Cubs’ air-conditioned bullpen: ‘You’ve gotta bring a sweater sometimes’

John Brebbia on the Chicago Cubs' new air-conditioned bullpen: "You've gotta bring a sweater sometimes. It's kinda nice."

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos

John Brebbia on Cubs' air-conditioned bullpen: 'You've gotta bring a sweater sometimes'

John Brebbia on Cubs' air-conditioned bullpen: 'You've gotta bring a sweater sometimes'

15 mins ago

Cubs' Lackey on ump: 'He missed the pitch'

Cubs' Lackey on ump: 'He missed the pitch'

21 hours ago

WATCH: Cubs pitcher and catcher ejected after Cards pitcher's hit

WATCH: Cubs pitcher and catcher ejected after Cards pitcher's hit

22 hours ago

Matheny: Martinez's throwing woes are 'a lack of confidence'

Matheny: Martinez's throwing woes are 'a lack of confidence'

22 hours ago

Savoring five great Blues games from last season

Savoring five great Blues games from last season

1 day ago

Tommy Pham's 20-20 vision

Tommy Pham's 20-20 vision

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»