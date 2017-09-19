Wainwright heads to bullpen after being activated from DL

Adam Wainwright is ready for action, albeit from the bullpen.

The St. Louis Cardinals activated the veteran right-hander from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday. He had been working his way back from a right elbow impingement since going on the DL on Aug. 18.

Wainwright, who has started every game in which he has appeared since pitching in relief at the end of the 2015 season, will work out of the bullpen the rest of the season. His rotation spot belongs to rookie right-hander Jack Flaherty, who is starting Tuesday night in Pittsburgh. He should get two more starts before the regular season ends.

Wainwright is 12-5 with a 5.12 ERA in 23 starts in 2017.