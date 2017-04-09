Blues recall Butler ahead of game against Avs

With the Blues clinching the Central Division’s third spot on Saturday, the team will enjoy a stress-free game against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday with a chance to rest some banged up players. To help the Blues have recalled defenseman Chris Butler from the Chicago Wolves, the team’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, under emergency conditions.

Butler has dressed in 68 games as captain of the Wolves this season, logging 25 points (five goals, 20 assists), 44 penalty minutes, and a +22 rating.

The 6’1, 197-pound defenseman has appeared eight NHL seasons, including two with the Blues (2014-15, 2015-16), accumulating 84 points (13 goals, 71 assists) and 185 penalty minutes in 387 career regular season games. A native of St. Louis, Butler was originally signed by the Blues as a free agent on July 16, 2014.