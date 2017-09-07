Original Blue Noel Picard dies at age 78

Noel Picard scored 12 goals, recorded 46 assists and is a part of arguably the most famous hockey photo of all time as a Blue. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images)
Noel Picard, an original Blue, has died at the age of 78 according to the team.

Picard played 278 games over six seasons with the Blues as a defenseman. He scored 12 goals, recorded 46 assists and is a part of arguably the most famous hockey photo of all time as a Blue. In the iconic photo, Bruins forward Bobby Orr can be seen celebrating while airborne after scoring the deciding goal in Game 4 of the 1970 Stanley Cup Finals and tripping over Picard’s stick.

Picard was paired defensively with Bobby Plager in his early years. Plager, in a statement to the team, said of Picard’s passing, “Noel Picard was one of the best friends and teammates I had here. It’s tough to hear. Noel was such a big, happy-go-lucky guy and enjoyed life. He was the life of everything.”