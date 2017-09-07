Original Blue Noel Picard dies at age 78

Noel Picard, an original Blue, has died at the age of 78 according to the team.

Picard played 278 games over six seasons with the Blues as a defenseman. He scored 12 goals, recorded 46 assists and is a part of arguably the most famous hockey photo of all time as a Blue. In the iconic photo, Bruins forward Bobby Orr can be seen celebrating while airborne after scoring the deciding goal in Game 4 of the 1970 Stanley Cup Finals and tripping over Picard’s stick.

The Blues are saddened to learn of the passing of original Blue Noel Picard, who played for St. Louis from 1967-73. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/jiTzB4V9oZ — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 7, 2017

Picard was paired defensively with Bobby Plager in his early years. Plager, in a statement to the team, said of Picard’s passing, “Noel Picard was one of the best friends and teammates I had here. It’s tough to hear. Noel was such a big, happy-go-lucky guy and enjoyed life. He was the life of everything.”