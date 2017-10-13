Bommarito Automotive Group weekend update

WHAT TO WATCH FOR IN SPORTS THIS WEEKEND

There are several sports stories and headlines for you to keep up with over the weekend. This Friday in the Bommarito Sports Update we help sift through it all to keep you updated. Some of the key story lines heading into this weekend are …

BLUES WRAP UP ROAD TRIP AGAINST LIGHTNING

Vladimir Tarasenko and the Blues will look to improve to 5-1 this season when they face the Lightning Saturday night. Photo: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

After suffering their first loss of the season on Thursday night in Florida, the Blues have a chance to bounce back and finish their four-game road trip with a 3-1 record as they visit the Lightning on Saturday evening. The game will feature a matchup of two of the league’s top scorers in Tampa’s Nikita Kucherov, who finished last season with 40 goals, and the Blues’ Vladimir Tarasenko, who scored 39 in 2016-17. You can catch all the action, beginning with Toyota Blues Live pregame at 5:30 p.m., on FOX Sports Midwest.

TIGERS LOOK TO UPSET UNDEFEATED BULLDOGS IN ATHENS

Drew Lock and the Missouri Tigers will look to pick up their first SEC win as they go up against Georgia on Saturday. Photo: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

After coming up just short in a 40-34 loss to Kentucky last week, the Missouri Tigers will have a major challenge on their hands as they travel to face the 6-0 Georgia Bulldogs. The 1-4 Tigers are still seeking their first SEC win, and an upset of Georgia could give them a major momentum boost. In five meetings since Mizzou joined the SEC in 2012, the Tigers are 1-4 against the Bulldogs, who are currently ranked at No. 4 in the AP poll.