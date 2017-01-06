Bommarito Automotive Group weekend update

What to watch for in sports this weekend

There are several sports stories and headlines for you to keep up with over the weekend. This Friday in the Bommarito Sports Update we help sift through it all to keep you updated. Some of the key story lines heading into this weekend are …

STARS-BLUES

The Blues host the Stars at Scottrade Center for the second time this season on Saturday night. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

After they competed in a tightly-contested seven-game playoff series last season, the St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars have continued to go back and forth during the 2016-17 season. The Stars got the early edge in the series with a 6-2 win on November 3, but the Blues have since rallied for two overtime victories to take the lead in the season series. They’ll try to maintain that lead at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Scottrade Center. You can catch all the action on FOX Sports Midwest.

DAVIDSON-SLU

Aaron Hines leads the Billikens with five assists through their first two games of A-10 play. Bill Barrett/BILL BA ABIL L

As first-year coach Travis Ford leads SLU through a transition period, the Billikens haven’t experienced much on-court success so far during the 2016-17 season. They’ll attempt to pick up their first conference win as Davidson (7-6, 0-2 in A-10 play) comes to town.

MIZZOU-GEORGIA

Kevin Puryear and the Missouri Tigers are 5-8 this season. AP/Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The Missouri Tigers have endured five straight losses, including one to LSU in their conference opener on Wednesday. As they visit Georgia on Saturday, they’ll attempt to snap their losing streak in the first away game of their SEC schedule.