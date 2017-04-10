Moustakas marvels at Ventura’s skills on the mound
Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas says the late Yordano Ventura's fire "made you want to play that much harder for him."
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
WATCH: Salvy, Moose and Moss all homer in Royals' loss to Astros
11 hours ago
Yost says Strahm 'continued to fight his command' in loss to Astros
11 hours ago
Alex Gordon says Royals' big eighth inning was a collective effort
1 day ago
Yost after Royals' second straight win in Houston: 'What series in Minnesota?'
1 day ago
Danny Duffy: 'I felt like I threw the ball better today than I did in Minnesota'
1 day ago
Hosmer on Royals' eighth inning: 'We needed an inning like that'
1 day ago