Peter Vermes: ‘We had too many good chances at the end to not stick one away’

Peter Vermes after Sporting Kansas City's 1-1 draw with Minnesota United FC: "We had too many good chances at the end to not stick one away."

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos

Peter Vermes: 'We had too many good chances at the end to not stick one away'

Peter Vermes: 'We had too many good chances at the end to not stick one away'

15 mins ago

WATCH: Eric Hosmer homers in first inning of Royals' season finale

WATCH: Eric Hosmer homers in first inning of Royals' season finale

6 days ago

Royals players reflect on the end of an era

Royals players reflect on the end of an era

6 days ago

Hosmer, Moustakas, Cain and Escobar exit Royals' season finale in unison

Hosmer, Moustakas, Cain and Escobar exit Royals' season finale in unison

6 days ago

Royals salute fans as 2017 season comes to a close

Royals salute fans as 2017 season comes to a close

6 days ago

Eric Hosmer to fans after 2017 season finale: 'We love you guys'

Eric Hosmer to fans after 2017 season finale: 'We love you guys'

6 days ago

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»