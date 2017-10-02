Eric Hosmer to fans after 2017 season finale: ‘We love you guys’
Eric Hosmer had strong praise for the fans following the Royals' season finale, saying the tight-knit unit that the Kansas City Royals built "doesn't become as strong without all you guys out here."
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
WATCH: Eric Hosmer homers in first inning of Royals' season finale
15 mins ago
Royals players reflect on the end of an era
15 mins ago
Hosmer, Moustakas, Cain and Escobar exit Royals' season finale in unison
15 mins ago
Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Alcides Escobar and Lorenzo Cain reminisce after final game of 2017
15 mins ago
Royals salute fans as 2017 season comes to a close
1 hr ago
Eric Hosmer to fans after 2017 season finale: 'We love you guys'
1 hr ago
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED