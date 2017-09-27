Merrifield: ‘We’re going to enjoy…every moment we have left with these fans’

Whit Merrifield knows winning is most important, but the Royals second baseman and his teammates will be soaking up everything during their final homestand of the season.

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos

Vargas on Royals: 'I've made better friends here than I've ever made'

Vargas on Royals: 'I've made better friends here than I've ever made'

15 mins ago

Hosmer on Royals falling short of postseason: 'It's not due to lack of effort'

Hosmer on Royals falling short of postseason: 'It's not due to lack of effort'

15 mins ago

Merrifield: 'We're going to enjoy...every moment we have left with these fans'

Merrifield: 'We're going to enjoy...every moment we have left with these fans'

15 mins ago

Yost not reflecting on Royals season: 'We've still got business to attend to'

Yost not reflecting on Royals season: 'We've still got business to attend to'

15 mins ago

WATCH: Royals' Salvy, Moose go back to back

WATCH: Royals' Salvy, Moose go back to back

1 day ago

Royals' Yost sees a lot to like in rookie home run champ Aaron Judge

Royals' Yost sees a lot to like in rookie home run champ Aaron Judge

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»