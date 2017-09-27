Merrifield: ‘We’re going to enjoy…every moment we have left with these fans’
Whit Merrifield knows winning is most important, but the Royals second baseman and his teammates will be soaking up everything during their final homestand of the season.
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
Vargas on Royals: 'I've made better friends here than I've ever made'
15 mins ago
Hosmer on Royals falling short of postseason: 'It's not due to lack of effort'
15 mins ago
Merrifield: 'We're going to enjoy...every moment we have left with these fans'
15 mins ago
Yost not reflecting on Royals season: 'We've still got business to attend to'
15 mins ago
WATCH: Royals' Salvy, Moose go back to back
1 day ago
Royals' Yost sees a lot to like in rookie home run champ Aaron Judge
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED