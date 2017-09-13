WATCH: Peter Moylan catches Salvy’s home run
Salvador Perez hit a solo home run to put the Royals on the board in the sixth inning of their loss to the White Sox on Wednesday. While warming up in the bullpen, Peter Moylan made an acrobatic catch and came up with the ball.
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos
WATCH: Peter Moylan catches Salvy's home run
5 hours ago
Sam Gaviglio enjoys working with Salvador Perez
5 hours ago
Yost on using Alexander in ninth: 'We felt like it was our best option'
5 hours ago
Ken 'Hawk' Harrelson reminisces about playing in Kansas City
5 hours ago
Moss says it was awfully early in the day to be hitting a grand slam
1 day ago
Yost: Alexander was 'running on fumes'
1 day ago
More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED