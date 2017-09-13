WATCH: Peter Moylan catches Salvy’s home run

Salvador Perez hit a solo home run to put the Royals on the board in the sixth inning of their loss to the White Sox on Wednesday. While warming up in the bullpen, Peter Moylan made an acrobatic catch and came up with the ball.

