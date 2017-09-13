Sam Gaviglio enjoys working with Salvador Perez

Sam Gaviglio on working with Salvador Perez: "Rarely do I feel like I need to shake him off. He's Salvador Perez for a reason."

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos

Sam Gaviglio enjoys working with Salvador Perez

Sam Gaviglio enjoys working with Salvador Perez

3 hours ago

Ken 'Hawk' Harrelson reminisces about playing in Kansas City

Ken 'Hawk' Harrelson reminisces about playing in Kansas City

3 hours ago

Moss says it was awfully early in the day to be hitting a grand slam

Moss says it was awfully early in the day to be hitting a grand slam

1 day ago

Yost: Alexander was 'running on fumes'

Yost: Alexander was 'running on fumes'

1 day ago

Royals' Alexander notches fourth save with considerable drama

Royals' Alexander notches fourth save with considerable drama

1 day ago

Gaviglio earns his first win with the Royals

Gaviglio earns his first win with the Royals

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Kansas City Videos»