Sporting KC announces a flurry of player acquisitions

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City announced the signings of forward Cameron Iwasa and goalkeeper Andrew Dykstra on Tuesday, a day after announcing two other player acquisitions as the Major League Soccer club continues to finalize its roster for the 2017 season.

Iwasa, 23, played for Sacramento Republic FC of the United Soccer League last season, scoring a club-record 12 goals with three assists. He signed a one-year deal that includes options for the next three years.

Dykstra was selected in the MLS re-entry draft last month and fills the spot that opened when Alec Kann was selected in the league’s expansion draft. Dykstra began his career with the Chicago Fire before spending the last five years with D.C. United. He also signed a one-year deal that includes an option for the 2018 season.

On Monday, Sporting KC acquired forward Christian Volesky from Portland for a fourth-round draft pick and signed winger Latif Blessing from the Ghana Premier League.

Christian Volesky Kristen Anne Stacy/kristenstacy.com

Volesky, 24, spent the past two seasons with Rochester in the USL. He is on a one-year contract with options for the next three years.

Latif Blessing Photo Courtesy: Sporting Kansas City

Blessing, 20, was playing for the Liberty Professionals in his native Ghana. He is signed through the 2019 season with an option for 2020. He made his debut in the African nation’s top level last season and scored 17 goals to earn player of the year honors.

Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes said the MLS club has been scouting Blessing for months and that “the thing we love about him is that he is young but with a lot of upside.”