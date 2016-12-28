NEW YORK — Indiana Pacers forward Paul George was fined $15,000 and coach Nate McMillan $10,000 on Wednesday by the NBA for public criticism of officiating.

George and McMillan spoke after the Pacers’ 90-85 loss at Chicago on Monday night.

Nate McMillan frustrated with NBA officiating after @Pacers​' loss: "Call it fair." #GoPacers pic.twitter.com/itWlX9i5m8 — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) December 27, 2016

Both George and McMillan told reporters they were unhappy with how many times the Bulls went to the free-throw line and how few times the Pacers ended up there.

“We only shot 10 free throws,” McMillan told reporters. “Paul shot one free throw the entire game [and] played 39 minutes. This is the second game where he’s getting a lot of grabbing, a lot of holding. [Bulls swingman] [Jimmy] Butler shoots 12 free throws tonight. [Opponents] are getting away with a lot of grabbing on Paul. [The referees] got to call the game both ways.”

McMillan walked those comments back a bit ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards.

McMillan said, “You have to play through that contact, run through that contact and attack that aggressive play. I think you put the pressure on the officials to call the foul, but it’s NBA basketball. Guys are physical.”