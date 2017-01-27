Five keys to the $12 million Pegasus World Cup

Tom Pedulla of America’s Best Racing asks, and answers, five major questions revolving around the inaugural running of the $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational on Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

Q: How well did the Pegasus come together, given the newness of the venture?

A: The Stronach Co. has to be encouraged in many respects. Twelve stakeholders, each investing $1 million to provide the purse in return for the right to start a horse and share in certain revenues, came together quickly. The race packs plenty of star power in Arrogate and California Chrome, the one-two finishers in the Breeders’ Cup Classic. There are a significant number of participants, however, who feel that the purse structure must be tweaked to encourage deeper fields and greater wagering opportunities in the future. The falloff from the winner’s share of $7 million to $1.75 million for second to $1 million for third to $250,000 for the rest of the field of 12 is viewed by them as steep.

Q: How significant is it that Arrogate missed his scheduled Pegasus prep?

A: In a race such as the Pegasus, against the likes of two-time Horse of the Year California Chrome, there is little margin for error. Trainer Bob Baffert almost surely winced when heavy rain led him to opt not to run in the San Pasqual Stakes at Santa Anita, the intended prep. At the same time, Baffert has shown he can have elite horses razor sharp by training them up to huge events, accomplishing that with Triple Crown champion American Pharoah and Arrogate from the Travers at the end of August to the Classic in early November. Art Sherman, Chrome’s trainer, thinks the run-up to the Pegasus might give him an edge.

“I haven’t missed a beat,” he said.

Q: How important was the draw?

A: Todd Pletcher, who will start Keen Ice and Neolithic, is prominent among those who attach some value to it.

“Maybe the rest of the field caught a little break when Arrogate drew the one hole and California Chrome drew the 12,” Pletcher said. “It puts them in situations where they can’t make many mistakes and maybe that levels the playing field for most of us.”

Pletcher acknowledged that the top two contenders tower above the field while warning, “Horse racing is never that simple.”

Q: How much pressure does jockey Victor Espinoza face aboard California Chrome?

A: Probably as much as he felt when he drove a bus so many years ago in traffic-snarled Mexico City. Art Sherman, a former jockey, is among those who suggested Espinoza could have ridden a better race when Arrogate, masterfully handled by “Big Money” Mike Smith, reeled in Chrome in the Classic. “I think if Victor could have showered down on him and opened up three or four lengths, it might have been a different result,” Sherman said recently. Espinoza would do well to make Sherman happier this time.

Q: Who will win?

A: The slight nod here goes to California Chrome, the California-bred who turned a $10,500 investment into more than $14.5 million in earnings, to provide a fitting end to his fairy tale story. His preparation has been flawless while Baffert struggled to keep Arrogate on schedule to make the Pegasus. That will most likely make the difference.