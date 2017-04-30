Giannis Antetokounmpo shows off his golf swing

Gianni Antetokounmpo, or the Greek Freak as he’s known, needed to blow off some steam after his Milwaukee Bucks were knocked out of the NBA Playoffs by the Toronto Raptors – so he hit up TopGolf!

Antetokounmpo quickly found out that golf is hard (so is spelling Antetokounmpo) but that didn’t stop the Greek Freak from sharing his attempt at a golf swing on Snapchat. The swing was followed by another Snap where Antetokounmpo says, “There you go guys … I suck. I’ll stick with basketball.”

Probably a good call. You can watch the full video below.

The Greek Freak shows of his golf swing at @topgolf. "I suck. I'll stick to basketball. 🤔😬😂 (👻 g_ante34) A post shared by Golf Magazine (@golf_com) on Apr 30, 2017 at 6:22am PDT

We hope to see the Greek Freak at the U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. We’ll even hook him up with a Top 100 Teacher to help with that swing.

