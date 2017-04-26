Koepka on brother pairing: ‘We could kill each other or it could be an awesome week’

If there's one pairing in New Orleans that won't be afraid to share unfiltered opinions with each other, it's Brooks and Chase Koepka.

Let's just hope the brothers play nice.

“We could either kill each other or it could be an awesome week,” said Brooks.

Not long after the announcement that this year's Zurich Classic would be changed to a two-person team event, Brooks Koepka, 26, inquired about his younger brother, 23-year-old Chase, joining his team. He was granted an exemption and will make his first PGA Tour start this week in New Orleans. He previously played at the University of South Florida and has played on the European and Challenge tours since.

“It will be fun,” Brooks Koepka said. “The whole family is here, so it will be neat for them.”

Asked during their Tuesday press conference how candid they can be with each other, Brooks said they won't hold back.

“We've definitely hurt each other's feelings before, nothing we haven't done,” he said. “It's pretty relaxed. I'm pretty chill on the golf course. Nothing is really going to get to me. He might be in a few different spots than what he's used to—behind some trees and not in the fairway every time—but other than that, we should be all right.”

The brothers have yet to play four-ball or foursomes together, just “one-on-one against each other, and that's where we kill each other,” according to Brooks.

They tee off at 8:21 a.m. on the 10th tee on Thursday for their opening round. Brooks is coming off a runner-up finish at the Valero Texas Open last week. His hot streak could pay off big for his brother, who would certainly love the two-year exemption (and $1 million paycheck) that comes with winning.

“I just think that the way this format is set up, we know each other's games so well that it will actually suit us,” Chase Koepka said. “I know his strengths and weaknesses, he knows mine. I think that's actually a good asset for this format.”



Brotherly Love. Brooks and Chase Koepka are ready to team up for the @Zurich_Classic. pic.twitter.com/ca1hJ5SISQ— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 26, 2017

