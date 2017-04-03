Jake Dotchin: We knew we had to be the more desperate team
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jake Dotchin talks with Rick Peckham about the team's home victory over the Stars on Sunday night.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Steve Yzerman explains Lightning's handful of moves
1 day ago
Kevin Cash impressed with Tim Beckham early in spring
1 day ago
Panthers' Dale Tallon discusses addition of Thomas Vanek
1 day ago
Jake Odorizzi happy with his control in debut
2 days ago
Heat eager to get one final shot at 76ers
2 days ago
Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat - 7 p.m. - FOX Sports Sun
2 days ago