Heat’s Justise Winslow focused on getting healthy, staying healthy this summer
Miami Heat's Justise Winslow talks about his recovery from shoulder surgery and what he learned from the sidelines.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Heat's Justise Winslow focused on getting healthy, staying healthy this summer
15 mins ago
Catch of the day: Yelich, Bour get hands-on at fish market
2 hours ago
Kevin Kiermaier: 'You gotta play nine innings and that's what we did today'
14 hours ago
Evan Longoria: 'Just never quit'
14 hours ago
HIGHLIGHT: Logan Morrison's walk-off 2-run RBI
14 hours ago
Austin Pruitt following successful night: 'It was all kinda working for me'
14 hours ago