Chris Archer opens up Rays’ 4-game set against Red Sox
Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Chris Archer gets the call for the opener of a four-game set against the Red Sox in Boston.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Goran Dragic says the Heat need to improve ball movement
9 days ago
Erik Spoelstra on playoff chase: 'I love our guys going through this right now'
9 days ago
Full Timeout: Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson
9 days ago
Rays' Jake Odorizzi vs. Yankees' CC Sabathia on Tuesday
9 days ago
Florida Midday Minute: Rays, Magic, Lightning in action Tuesday
9 days ago
Mackenzie Weegar on first NHL game: 'Everybody made me feel really comfortable out there'
10 days ago