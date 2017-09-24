WATCH: Kevin Kiermaier leads things off with a homer
Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier started Sunday's game off with a bang, blasting a solo homer on the first pitch from Chris Tillman.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Kevin Cash: I don't think Archer had good command of his slider
15 mins ago
WATCH: Kevin Kiermaier leads things off with a homer
15 mins ago
Chris Archer, Rays try to keep playoff hopes alive in finale vs. Orioles
16 hours ago
Dan Straily looks to lift Marlins to series win over Diamondbacks
16 hours ago
Don Mattingly on the offense: Guys are sticking to their plans
17 hours ago
Giancarlo Stanton on breaking Marlins' single-season RBI record
17 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW
FEATURED
-
4:00p ETSeahawks at Titans
-
5:00p ETAtlanta vs. Montreal
-
5:00p ETIMSA Racing - Weathertech Sportscar Championship: Continental TIre Monterey Grand Prix
-
5:00p ETUFC Fight Night: Saint Preux vs. Okami REPLAY
-
5:00p ETIMSA Racing - Weathertech Sportscar Championship: Continental TIre Monterey Grand Prix
-