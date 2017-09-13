Kevin Cash: Blake Snell got in a groove after the 1st

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash breaks down Tuesday’s win over the Yankees at Citi Field, saying Blake Snell made a big adjustment after the first to turn in a strong start.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Don Mattingly: We battled, but they got the big hit

Don Mattingly: We battled, but they got the big hit

15 mins ago

WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton’s staves off Phillies’ 1st attempt at a walk-off

WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton’s staves off Phillies’ 1st attempt at a walk-off

1 hr ago

Chris Archer tries to lift Rays to critical series win over Yankees

Chris Archer tries to lift Rays to critical series win over Yankees

1 hr ago

Kevin Cash: Blake Snell got in a groove after the 1st

Kevin Cash: Blake Snell got in a groove after the 1st

2 hours ago

WATCH: Dillon Peters lays out to snare a popped up bunt

WATCH: Dillon Peters lays out to snare a popped up bunt

2 hours ago

LOOK OUT! Blake Snell able to dodge a wayward bat

LOOK OUT! Blake Snell able to dodge a wayward bat

3 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»