Five-year review: Miami Dolphins first-round picks 2012-2016

2012 -- QB Ryan Tannehill (8th overall out of Texas A&M)
Rookie year: 16 games, 16 starts. Completed 58.3 percent of passes for 3,294 yards and 12 TDs and 13 INTs.
Career-to-date stats: 77 games, 77 starts. Completed 62.7 percent of passes for 18,455 yards, 106 TDs and 66 INTs.
The verdict: Fair to say the reward of drafting Tannehill in the top 10 after just one full season at QB at Texas A&M was well worth the risk. Tannehill has started all but three games over the course of his career, posted a career-best 67.1 completion percentage in 2016 and has three straight seasons with a QB rating greater than 88.
USA TODAY SportsJasen Vinlove
2013 -- DE Dion Jordan (3rd overall out of Oregon; draft-day trade with Oakland)
The verdict: Perhaps the polar opposite of the Tannehill result, the Dolphins traded their 2013 1st- and 2nd-rounders to move up 9 spots to get Jordan. He didn't see much playing time his first two seasons, instead playing mostly on special teams. His 2014 season was cut short suspensions that limited him to 10 games.
Another positive drug test cost him the entire 2015 season. Jordan was reinstated by the NFL in July but did not play in 2016 as he recovered from knee surgery. The Dolphins released him in March and he signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks that included no guaranteed money.
USA TODAY SportsSteve Mitchell
2014 -- OT Ja'Wuan James (19th overall out of Tennessee)
Rookie year: 16 games, 16 starts.
Career-to-date stats: 39 games, 39 starts.
The verdict: James stepped right into the starting lineup his rookie season, but a toe injury cost him half of his 2015 campaign. He returned healthy last season, starting every game in a unit that cut down dramatically on the number of sacks allowed and helped pave the way for Jay Ajayi's breakout season.
USA TODAY SportsGary A. Vasquez
2015 -- WR DeVante Parker (14th overall out of Louisville)
Rookie year: 15 games, 4 starts. 26 catches for 494 yards and 3 TDs.
Career-to-date stats: 30 games, 12 starts. 82 catches for 1,238 yards and 7 TDs.
The verdict: Injuries slowed the highly touted Parker at the outset of both the 2015 and 2016 seasons because of foot and hamstring issues. He started to come along in the latter part of his sophomore season, catching three of his four TDs in the final 7 games, catching 67 percent of his targets. A healthy Parker pumps up Miami's already talented receiving corps, which includes Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills.
USA TODAY SportsTommy Gilligan
2016 -- OT Laremy Tunsil (13th overall out of Ole Miss)
Rookie year: 14 games, 14 starts.
The verdict: The Dolphins selected Tunsil at 13, well after the offensive lineman was projected by many to go. A possible option at No. 1 overall three weeks before the draft, a hacked video scared up concern and he dropped into the teens. On the field, Tunsil missed games in Week 5 (foot injury) and Week 11 (shoulder) but an otherwise consistent presence on the offensive line. He is the presumptive favorite to start at left tackle in 2017.