Five-year review: Miami Dolphins first-round picks 2012-2016

2013 -- DE Dion Jordan (3rd overall out of Oregon; draft-day trade with Oakland)

Rookie year: 16 games, 0 starts. 19 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 passes defended.



Career-to-date stats: 26 games, 1 start. 39 tackles, 3 sacks and 3 passes defended.



The verdict: Perhaps the polar opposite of the Tannehill result, the Dolphins traded their 2013 1st- and 2nd-rounders to move up 9 spots to get Jordan. He didn't see much playing time his first two seasons, instead playing mostly on special teams. His 2014 season was cut short suspensions that limited him to 10 games.



Another positive drug test cost him the entire 2015 season. Jordan was reinstated by the NFL in July but did not play in 2016 as he recovered from knee surgery. The Dolphins released him in March and he signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks that included no guaranteed money.