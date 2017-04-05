Weather postpones Tigers-White Sox again

CHICAGO (AP) — Rain has forced the postponement of Wednesday’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers.

The game will be made up on Friday, May 26, as part of a doubleheader.

Rain had also postponed Monday’s season-opener for the two teams. A day later, Justin Verlander struck out 10 to match the most by a Detroit pitcher on opening day since Mickey Lolich in 1970, and the Tigers backed him with three home runs in a 6-3 victory.

They’ll try to conclude what was supposed to be a three-game series tomorrow. Our pregame coverage begins at 1 p.m., with first pitch at 2:10 on FOX Sports Detroit.