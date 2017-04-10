Tigers play-by-play announcer Mario Impemba offers Veterans ticket program

Mario Impemba salutes those who served and the families impacted by the service of a loved one in support of our nation. Veterans and their families will get to enjoy a Detroit Tigers game at Comerica Park as part of the Military Veteran’s Program (MVP). MVP opens the 2017 season today (April 10), when the Detroit Tigers host the Boston Red Sox at 1:10 p.m.

MVP is a partnership with the Detroit Tigers Foundation, an affiliate of Ilitch Charities, made possible by FOX Sports Detroit play-by-play announcer Mario Impemba. The program runs on each Monday home game throughout the 2017 season, including April 10, May 1, July 4, July 24, September 4, and September 18.

“It’s important to recognize the contributions made by our Veterans of all eras and to acknowledge the sacrifices made by military families,” said Impemba. “During our visits with Veterans and their families, I have learned that so many love the Tigers and baseball. This is a great way to give them an opportunity to enjoy a game together at the ballpark and let them know how much we appreciate their service and dedication to the Armed Forces.”

The program includes a luxury suite ticket to the game, transportation to the ball park via the Metro Cars, a t-shirt, food and beverage, autographed photo of Impemba and the opportunity to meet Impemba. Veterans who participate in the program are selected from local Veterans and military organizations.

MVP, in conjunction with FOX Sports Supports, is part of the Detroit Tigers year-round support of troops and Veterans. Each year, the Detroit Tigers hold a special game to honor and recognize the sacrifice of the men and women serving in the United States Armed Forces and those that have served before them. Through the Detroit Tigers Armed Forces Game Ball Delivery program, the Detroit Tigers recognize an active service member who has recently returned from deployment or home on leave during a tour of duty prior to most home games. The Detroit Tigers also visit Veterans at the Department of Veteran’s Affairs Detroit Medical Center throughout the season.