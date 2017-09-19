Jeff Ferrell update (VIDEO)
Tigers reliever Jeff Ferrell is back in the Tigers clubhouse Tuesday after taking a line drive to the back of the head Monday night.
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED
Tigers reliever Jeff Ferrell is back in the Tigers clubhouse Tuesday after taking a line drive to the back of the head Monday night.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2017 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices