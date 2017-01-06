USC Podcast: RoT Radio Ep. 181, Rose Bowl Recap vs. Penn State

Reign of Troy Radio returns with a USC podcast episode to break down the 2017 Rose Bowl, in which the Trojans beat Penn State 52-49.

This nearly two-hour episode is hosted by Michael Castillo and features Reign of Troy Editor Alicia de Artola.



Here’s what’s on tap in this USC podcast:

Michael and Alicia start things off with your calls on the Reign of Troy Rant Line, reacting to the stunning Rose Bowl victory.



Jumping into the news, the duo discuss… Sam Darnold winning the Archie Griffin Award as the MVP of major college football. Chris Hawkins opting to return to USC after rumors of a transfer. Jordan Simmons being denied a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA. And Cameron Smith missing the first half of USC’s season opener vs. Western Michigan because of his targeting ejection.



The RoT Crew breakdown USC’s Rose Bowl performance… Did anything change rewatching the TV broadcast of the game? Just how good was Darnold and where does his performance rank among the all-time quarterback performances at USC? In fact, where does he rank among USC’s greatest quarterbacks ever after just one season? Was the shootout a result of bad defense or good offense?



As always, listeners called in and tweeted questions for the mailbag including… What was going on with Jack Jones and the running game? What was going on with the refs? Is it better to end the season on a high with a win or get to the playoff and lose? Will the Rose Bowl have any impact on the likelihood of Adoree’ Jackson and JuJu Smith-Schuster returning?



Finally, Michael and Alicia run through the over/under predictions for the game

