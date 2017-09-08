Thursday’s Sports in Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

HOUSTON (AP) Texas A&M and law enforcement officials were investigating after football coach Kevin Sumlin received a racist and threatening letter at his home.

His wife, Charlene Sumlin, posted a picture of the letter , which had a return address in Houston, on Twitter on Thursday night. The handwritten letter read: ”You suck as a coach! You’re a (racial epithet) and can’t win! Please get lost! Or else.”

On the post Charlene added: ”People of 2017: please tell me how any part of this is OK? And to the sender: did it occur to you that a child may open it?” At the end of the post she added the hashtag orelseWHAT?

Later on Thursday night Texas A&M President Michael Young and athletic director Scott Woodward issued a joint statement condemning the letter and adding that they are: ”working with law enforcement authorities to bring the sender of this letter to justice.”

HURRICANE IRMA

Florida State and Florida canceled their Saturday home football games because of Hurricane Irma.

No. 10 Florida State was set to play Louisiana-Monroe, and No. 22 Florida was scheduled to face Northern Colorado. Also, South Florida and UConn called off their game in Connecticut because of travel concerns.

The cancellations came after Florida Gov. Rick Scott ordered all state colleges and universities closed through Monday in order to support shelter and emergency relief efforts.

Florida State has more than a dozen players on its roster who are from South Florida, which is expected to receive the greatest brunt of the hurricane. Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher added that some of the player’s families have come up to the area and that the school is making sure they have somewhere to go. Fisher also said the NCAA has been helpful with granting waivers so that the university can provide assistance.

BASEBALL

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Indians have made several hundred customers of a window and home repair business very happy now that the team has extended its winning streak to 15 games.

Cleveland.com reports Cleveland-based Universal Windows Direct offered customers in July free products and services, to include windows, doors, siding, roofs and other repairs, if the Indians put together a 15-game winning streak this season.

Company president Chad Howman says more than 250 orders were placed in July in a promotion marking the company’s 15th year in business.

And the hometown team delivered. The Indians, first in the American League Central division, beat the last-place Chicago White Sox 11-2 Thursday night to set a franchise record with their 15th straight win.

NEW YORK (AP) – Gene Michael, the slick-fielding shortstop nicknamed Stick who went on to manage the New York Yankees and then as an executive built a power that won four World Series in five years, died. He was 79.

Michael had a heart attack and died at his home in Oldsmar, Florida, his wife, Joette, said.

At 6-foot-2 and about 180 pounds in his playing days, Michael hit just .229 with 15 home runs in 10 big league seasons, seven with the Yankees from 1968-74 in one of the worst eras in team history. He was known for pulling off the hidden ball trick, which he was said to have done five times.

He made a far bigger impact during two terms as manager, two as general manager and then an adviser relied on by Brian Cashman, the team’s GM since 1998. He also managed the Chicago Cubs for two seasons.

PRO BASKETBALL

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) – Isaiah Thomas beamed as he held up his new No. 3 Cavs jersey for the first time.

There’s no telling when he’ll wear it in a game.

Stunned by Boston’s decision to trade him to Cleveland as part of a package for Kyrie Irving, Thomas chose not to share much information Thursday about a hip injury that ended his inspirational playoff run last season and will sideline him for the start of this season – and probably a lot longer.

At his introductory news conference, Thomas quickly deferred specific questions about his hip to new Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman, who said the team has a rehab plan in place for the All-Star point guard.