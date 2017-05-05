The Audible Podcast: Minnesota Gophers head coach PJ Fleck, Nick Saban’s big salary & The Mailbag

Bruce and Stew begin the show by discussing the news of Nick Saban’s substantial salary and how it affects the rest of the sport (5:00); They are then joined by Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck (9:00), who talks about his transition from Western Michigan and the MAC to his new opportunity in the Big Ten. Fleck discusses what he’s seen from his team so far in spring practice, what to expect from the Gophers this upcoming season and he shares some of his inspirations and role models that have made him successful so far.

Next up, the guys answer your emails in the ever popular Mailbag, including questions about the recent layoffs at ESPN (25:00); A possible solution to college football’s current bowl system, and players sitting out (40:00); and much more.

Listen to the episode here:

