Podcast: Lane Kiffin fired (again), the epic Rose Bowl game & previewing the title game

Bruce and Stew recap USC’s epic Rose Bowl victory over Penn State and discuss if it was the best Rose Bowl game ever played; Previewing the national championship game between Clemson and Alabama (14:00); Changes to Ohio State’s staff and the future for QB JT Barrett (18:00); Nick Saban gets rid of Lane Kiffin one week before the title game — how will Alabama do without him? (26:00); Oklahoma’s Sugar Bowl victory overshadowed by RB Joe Mixon controversy (42:00); and final thoughts heading into the title game.

Listen to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE: iPhone users click here | Android users click here