3-year-old Michigan fan taunts Florida State players with Wolverines’ fight song
Nick Schwartz
A proud 3-year-old Michigan Wolverines fan did his best to intimidate Florida State Seminoles players arriving in Miami for Friday’s Orange Bowl by singing the Wolverines’ fight song, The Victors.
@CoachJim4UM @UMich @UMichFootball What a 3 year old does when FSU checks into our hotel.#goblue #orangebowl pic.twitter.com/5hYprELnzf
— Janelle Wolfman (@JanelleWolfman) December 25, 2016
Hail! to the victors valiant
Hail! to the conqu’ring heroes
Hail! Hail! to Michigan
the leaders and best
Hail! to the victors valiant
Hail! to the conqu’ring heroes