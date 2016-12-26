3-year-old Michigan fan taunts Florida State players with Wolverines’ fight song

A proud 3-year-old Michigan Wolverines fan did his best to intimidate Florida State Seminoles players arriving in Miami for Friday’s Orange Bowl by singing the Wolverines’ fight song, The Victors.



Hail! to the victors valiant

Hail! to the conqu’ring heroes

Hail! Hail! to Michigan

the leaders and best

