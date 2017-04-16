TV station uses stick figure drawings to recap football game

WLKY sports anchor Dan Koob wanted to recap the Louisville Cardinals’ spring game for local viewers, but the station wasn’t allowed to shoot footage.

Their solution to that dilemma? Stick figure representations of the biggest plays of the day. They were arguably better than the real highlights.

We were not allowed to shoot the Louisville spring game so we had to improvise on Sports Saturday. pic.twitter.com/HHQ8DjpGCD — Dan Koob (@DanKoob_WLKY) April 16, 2017

(Thanks to FTW! for sharing this video.)