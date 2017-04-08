Florida State Spring Game 2017 live stream: How to watch online

The Florida State Seminoles kick off their spring game this weekend. Here”s a look at how to catch the live stream.

The Florida State Seminoles kick off their 2017 season with their annual Spring Game this weekend. While quarterback Deondre Francois returns leading a good team, the team still has some kinks to iron out.

Moving on from 2016, the Seminoles saw running back Dalvin Cook and defensive end DeMarcus Walker enter the NFL Draft. They’ll have to replace a back who rushed for over 1,000 yards in the past three seasons.

While running back Jacques Patrick returns ready to be starter, he’ll have competition. Early enrollee Cam Akers is already making waves this spring with his ability despite being a true freshman.

Defensively, Walker and his 19.5 tackles for loss and 16.0 sacks will be hard to replace, but with Josh Sweat and Brian Burns returning they could still be in good shape.

Safety Derwin James is also ready to show he’s healthy. He missed most of the 2016 season with a torn meniscus in his right knee, although he recorded his first collegiate interception. He’s back this spring trying to return to his 2015 form where he recorded 91 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

The Seminoles lost to ACC Atlantic foes Clemson and Louisville last season in conference play. To get back to their ACC Title winning ways, they’ll need to prepare to beat both teams in 2017. Florida State won the ACC Championship from 2012-2014 before Clemson took over.

After opening last season with against Ole Miss out of the SEC, the Florida State Seminoles open their season on September 2 against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s Florida State spring game online:

Date: Saturday, April 8

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Venue: Doak Campbell Stadium

Time: 3:00pm ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Quarterback Deondre Francois has the starting job on lock but the Seminoles still need to find his backup. Redshirt sophomore J.J. Consentino will ease into the spot. Despite throwing for 3,350 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions, Francois took a lot of hits. He took 34 sacks in 2016, a number the Seminoles will look to minimize next season.

