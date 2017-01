(STATS) – Bethune-Cookman will kick off its 2017 schedule at the University of Miami – the second season-opening matchup between the two Florida programs in three years.

The game is scheduled for Sept. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami has a 3-0 series lead, winning 45-14 in 2011, 38-10 in 2012 and 45-0 in 2015.

Bethune-Cookman, which finished 4-6 overall and 4-4 in the MEAC last season, has yet to announce its full schedule.